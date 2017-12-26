A woman in her mid-30s was stabbed on Trudelle Street, near Eglinton Avenue and McCowan Road, on Monday night.

Toronto police said the stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious and non-life threatening injuries.

Police added in a tweet that the suspect is known and an "arrest is imminent."

As of early Tuesday morning, officers at 43 Division said the suspect has been identified and has not yet been arrested.