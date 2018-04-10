Man stabbed to death at East York convenience store

A man is dead after a stabbing in East York overnight, Toronto police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive around 3 a.m., where they found the man without vital signs at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The victim was in his 20s, according to paramedics.

Police declined to say whether the stabbing occurred inside or outside the store.

No information about possible suspects has been released.