Man stabbed to death at East York convenience store

A man is dead after a stabbing in East York overnight, Toronto police said Tuesday.

Police would not say whether the fatal stabbing occurred inside or outside a 7-Eleven

CBC News ·
Toronto police responded to a call about the stabbing at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Officers responded to a call in the area of Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive around 3 a.m., where they found the man without vital signs at a 7-Eleven convenience store. 

The victim was in his 20s, according to paramedics. 

Police declined to say whether the stabbing occurred inside or outside the store. 

No information about possible suspects has been released.

