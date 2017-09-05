A 25-year-old man was stabbed on Monday night while out for a run in what police are describing as an unprovoked attack.

The man was running west on Dupont Street near Manning Avenue just after 11 p.m. when he was stabbed once in the back by a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect, who is described as being stocky, with short hair and a white shirt, was seen running south on Manning with a hunting knife, and was last glimpsed near the intersection of Manning and London Street. He was unknown to the victim.

Police are seeking the public's assistance locating the suspect, and ask that anyone with information get in touch.