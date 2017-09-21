Police have taken three suspects into custody after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near a school in Little Italy Thursday afternoon. Another victim, who may have been Tasered, was located in Bickford Park, according to a Toronto Police Service tweet.

Police said they were called just before 1 p.m. to Central Toronto Academy, near College and Ossington, after receiving reports a teen walked into the school with a stab wound in his abdomen.

He was stabbed at Bickford Park, minutes away from the school, during lunch time, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a spokesperson for Toronto police.

STABBING:

Central Toronto Academy

-Injuries not life threatening

-3 persons now in custody

-Investigation still on-going

^dh — @TPSOperations

"Blood was pouring through his clothing when police arrived on scene," she said, adding the victim had difficulty breathing and speaking.

Toronto paramedics initially said they transported the teen with serious injuries to a trauma centre. Police later said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

It's unclear if the victim was a student at Central Toronto Academy.

The lockdown at the school has been lifted, according to the Toronto District School Board Twitter account.