The provincial government said Tuesday it will be spending $11.2 million to rebuild St. Michael's Choir School, a renowned music school in Toronto.

The investment will help the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation provide 500 students with "state-of-the-art learning spaces," the government says.

"The unique school provides students with outstanding music education and performance training by holding concerts and public performances, including an annual concert at Massey Hall," the province said in a press release.

"The new school will also serve as a community and creative hub by making the auditorium and rehearsal space available for public use."

The modernization project also includes plans to preserve the heritage of the current school as well as its links to the St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica.

"This investment will provide students from St. Michael's Choir School with the opportunity to continue to enjoy the school's rich music program for years to come and to share their talent with the community and the world," Daiene Vernile, Ontario's minister of tourism, culture and sport, said in a press release.

Noted alumni from the school include singer conductor of the Vienna State Opera Michael Burgess, Janko Kastelic and jazz singer Matt Dusk.