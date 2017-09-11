Family members and friends of Canadians stranded in St. Maarten say they feel abandoned by the government as their loved ones and colleagues languish on the small island nation as supplies dwindle amid the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

Toronto medical student Aamir Saiyed, who narrowly escaped the storm, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday pleading for him to help remove the more than 30 Canadians holed up at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine on the island.

An online petition calling for the same action has amassed nearly 2,400 signatures in two days.

CBC News also spoke with Ontario teacher Todd Chisholm, whose cell phone service works for only seconds at a time and who is concerned about safety amid looting on the island.

"There's a bit of fear of how many days can we last on the supplies we have, knowing on other parts of the island there's pretty nasty things going on," Chisholm said during the few moments he had reception.

Boarding 'managed by local officials'

As of Sunday night, Saiyed and Chisholm's family said they had made no progress. That's despite Sunwing Airlines flying 189 international tourists comprised of Canadians, Americans and Europeans to safety earlier in the day.

Todd Chisholm's family feels helpless, and hopes there's something the government can do to help stranded Canadians leave St. Maarten. (CBC)

"The boarding process was managed by local officials, and priority was given to individuals requiring medical attention and families travelling with children," Sunwing told CBC News in a statement. The airline did not have a breakdown of numbers by nationality, but did say the flight was a humanitarian flight and that there were no paying customers.

Meanwhile, Saiyed's colleagues remain stuck in St. Maarten, both frustrated and fearful.

Many, he said, had lined up at the island's severely damaged airport in the hope of boarding the Sunwing flight — only to be told it was full or turned back because they were not on "a list."

"Same story again. Calling Global Affairs, we get the same response," Saiyed told CBC News. "'We are working with the airlines' but nothing concrete."

Chisholm's mother and partner, Kimberley Babin, echoed that desperation.

Government says it's examining its options

They say they last spoke to Chisholm Sunday morning and that the feeling of hope he had on Saturday had turned to anxiety.

"He is very worried because of the looting that's going on," Dianne Chisholm said, recounting her son's description of people walking with machetes, looking for food and water. "It's getting very violent."

Aamir Saiyed (middle) managed to board one of the last flights to Canada from St. Maarten before Hurrican Irma struck. Back in Toronto, he's written an open letter directly to the Prime Minister, calling for those still stranded to be evacuated. (Submitted by Aamir Saiyed)

The pair say they have also reached out the Global Affairs but were told to ask their loved ones to go to the airport and line up in the hope of boarding flights with Americans.

Global Affairs tells CBC News 348 Canadians have sought help in the wake of Irma. Asked why it hasn't yet sent in military planes like the United States has, it said it's still examining options.

"Officers are working with local authorities around the clock for Canadians to leave and return to Canada as soon as possible," said Reid Sirrs, director general for emergency management and security with Global Affairs Canada.

Government officials are actively reaching out to affected Canadians on the island by all available means to inform them of possible departure options, he added.

Sirrs also says airports and seaports in the Caribbean are beginning to move toward reopening as the system passes through, while those in Florida are doing the opposite.

That's cold comfort for Babin and Chisholm, who say they fear that as Florida becomes the focus, those left in St. Maarten will be on the backburner amid what they say is increasing danger.

Chisholm said the same during the seconds in which he spoke to CBC News over the weekend:

"We're in safe zone right now but how long that safe zone will last, we're not sure."