A man has died after an elevator accident at a building under construction in midtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

The man was working on a job site in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oriole Road when he was in an elevator accident, said Toronto paramedics.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

St Clair Av + Oriole Rd

-Technician working on jobsite

-Trouble breathing

-Now VSA

-Ministry called in#GO1537813

^dh — @TPSOperations

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said the man was working on a piece of machinery — which paramedics said was the elevator itself — when it fell on top of him.

The man had trouble breathing before he slipped unconscious and lost all vital signs, Hopkinson said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

​The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be investigating the incident.