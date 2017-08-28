Bruce Springsteen will be making a visit to Toronto at the end of September to play the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games.

He'll join artists like Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson and Coeur de Pirate in celebrating the wrap of the week-long games, in which wounded, injured and sick veterans compete in a variety of sports.

"It's not just about the hurdles that competitors experienced during competition, but about overcoming the obstacles that life has presented them," said Springsteen in a press release, adding that it will be an "honour and a privilege" to perform.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, kick off on September 23. The Canadian team is composed of 90 veterans, who will compete alongside troops from 16 other countries.

The closing ceremony will be held on September 30 at the Air Canada Centre.