18 hours of ice pellets: Here's the April ice storm by the numbers

As the city shakes itself off after a stormy weekend, a rainfall warning remains in effect for Toronto.

Environment Canada is warning commuters to take extra care on the roads and watch for the potential of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Now that the worst is over, here's a look at the April ice storm by the numbers.

City pelted by ice pellets, freezing rain, rain

Toronto sustained a thrashing from the weather this weekend.

From Saturday morning through to Monday at 8 a.m., Toronto was hit with a full 18 hours of ice pellets falling, six hours of freezing rain and 10 hours of rain, according to a city news release on Monday.

The precipitation added up to 7 to 12 centimetres of ice pellets, with slightly more than 70 millimetres of rain recorded at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

At Billy Bishop Airport ,wind gusts reached speeds of as high as 96 km/h.

6,940 tonnes of salt used

The city relied mostly on salt trucks, and not plows, to clear roads this weekend, with 6,940 tonnes of salt being used so far.

Although expressways and arterial roads were plowed, Barbara Gray, general manager of Toronto's transportation services division, said salt trucks were deployed when the ice started to melt as temperatures rose on Monday.

The city is relying on salt trucks instead of plows to clear Toronto roadways in the aftermath of the spring ice storm Sunday in an effort to prevent flooding when the ice buildup starts to melt. (John Rieti/CBC)

Over 100,000 Hydro One customers in the dark

Hydro One has been busy responding to thousands of outages since Saturday morning. So far, the provincial utility says more than 180,000 customers have had their power restored, but more than 100,000 still remain in the dark.

"Hydro One is out in full force today," Nancy Clark, a spokesperson for the company told CBC Toronto on Monday.

Clark said the customers without power are scattered throughout Ontario, with about 30,000 in southwestern Ontario, 20,000 in central Ontario and 45,000 in eastern Ontario.

She said the outages are increasing in the east as the storm moves.

Over 3,000 calls made to 311

Sunday was a busy day for operators at 311, the city's non-emergency phone line. A total of 3,115 calls were made that day, which is a 273 per cent increase compared to the previous week.

Of those calls, 534 were tree-related. There are currently 60 forestry crews responding to fallen or damaged tree calls, the city said on Monday.

A tree limb snapped off in the city's east end on Sunday. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Residents called for a number of reasons, including hydro outages, low heat, or no heat bylaw enforcement questions and the status of recreation programs and classes.

Toronto Fire Services were on the run as well, with trucks responding to 1,330 emergency incidents around the city.

Good news — 4 C in forecast tonight

The first month of spring hasn't been very, well, spring-like, but the near future is looking brighter with temperatures expected to rise to 4 C by Monday evening.

Temperatures will dip again on Tuesday to 2 C, with a chance of flurries, but Wednesday may be the light at the end of the tunnel that residents been waiting for — with a high of 9 C that day, and a mix of sun and clouds.