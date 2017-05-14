Sunday's Sporting Life 10K run and walk has ended, with thousands of participants making the trip from north of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue down to the finish at Fort York, in an effort to raise money for a summer camp for children living with cancer.

The first of seven waves of runners took off at 7:30 a.m., and a medal ceremony was held in Coronation Park, on Lake Shore Boulevard West, shortly before 10 a.m.

Helene Jifne has participated in the event for three straight years along with her family. "All for the kids," she told CBC Toronto. (CBC)

The annual race raises funds for Oochigeas camps, which host kids with various types of childhood cancers.

According to the race website, more than $15 million has been raised through these annual runs since 2000.

The run and walk was open to children as young as eight and drew thousands from all across the GTA. (CBC)

Helene Jifne completed the course with her family for the third consecutive year.

"It was incredible. I do it every year," she said. "It's all for the kids."

Erin Stevenson ran for the second time this year. As a kid she used to love going to camp, so she wanted to help raise money so other children can experience the same enjoyment. (CBC)

Jifne said she started participating because she grew up going to summer camp, and said she'd like every kid to have the same kind of opportunity.

Sunday's race forced multiple temporary road closures along the route, however organizers and police expected all roads would be clear for traffic by 12:30 p.m.