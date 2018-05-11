Sporting Life 10K road closures coming to Toronto on Sunday

The annual Sporting Life 10K will take place Sunday morning, and with it comes a slew of road closures in the city.

Organizers say they are expecting around 22,000 runners to descend down Yonge Street for the run, with the first wave of runners taking off at 7:30 a.m.

The starting line is near the Sporting Life store on Yonge Street. From there, runners will head south on Yonge Street to Richmond Street, running through the Entertainment District until finishing on Fort York Boulevard near the Lakeshore.

Closures as early as 4:30 a.m.

Yonge Street will be closed between Lawrence and Eglinton avenues beginning at 4:30 a.m. in preparation for the event. Yonge is scheduled to reopen by 10:30 a.m.

As the course winds through the city, more closures will start.

At 7 a.m. road closures include:

Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to King Street.

Richmond Street, from Yonge Street to Peter Street.

Peter Street, from Richmond Street to Front Street West.

Front Street West, from Peter Street to Bathurst Street.

Bathurst Street, from King Street West to Lakeshore Boulevard.

Fort York Boulevard, from Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard.

Fleet Street, from Strachan Avenue to Fort York Boulevard.

At 7:30 a.m. road closures include:

Southbound on Yonge Street.

Westbound on Richmond Street.

Southbound on Peter Street.

Westbound on Front Street.

Southbound on Bathurst Street.

Westbound on Fort York Boulevard.

The finish line is on Fort York Boulevard, north of Fleet Street, which will be closed until 12:30 p.m.

During the run, there will be no access to Eglinton subway station and Davisville subway station from the east. Numerous bus routes will be diverted.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes.