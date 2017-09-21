It might be fall as of Friday afternoon, but with Mother Nature appearing to have misplaced her calendar, the city of Toronto will help kids stay cool by keeping the majority of splash pads open for the weekend.

In a news release, the city announced that most of the 93 splash pads will remain open through to Monday, Sept. 25, as unseasonably high temperatures continue.

Some had already closed for the summer as part of "normal operations."

"The city will delay further closure activity until Monday," the release said. The list of splash pads that will be open can be found here.

Thursday's high reached 27 C, with a humidex of 32, according to Environment Canada. The forecast for the next several days calls for much of the same.

The temperature is forecast to reach 27 C on Friday, 31 C on Saturday, 32 C on Sunday and 30 C on Monday, all under sunny skies. Some clouds will move in on Tuesday. Rain could move in on Wednesday.

The official start of fall is Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

"I'd like to thank City staff who worked quickly to ensure that as many splash pads as possible could stay open this weekend to take advantage of the great weather," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"This is a fantastic way to keep soaking up the summer and I'm glad we're able to give residents a chance to continue to enjoy most of the City's splash pads."

According to the city, splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and are activated by push-button features.