Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, including the entire Greater Toronto Area, advising that winds of 60 km/h with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to develop overnight into Sunday.

Issued at 11:21 a.m., the statement warned, "Winds of this magnitude can toss loose objects and cause injury or damage. Gusty winds can also damage soft shelters, tents and awnings."

A cold front expected to arrive to the region late Saturday will bring about periods of "brief but intense" winds that pack enough power to damage trees, according to Peter Kimbell, an Environment Canada severe weather meteorologist who spoke to CBC Toronto on Friday.

He added that those anticipating a typical autumnal Thanksgiving holiday are in store for much warmer temperatures than usual. Kimbell said average temperatures this weekend will be about 10 C higher than seasonal.

Early next week, the remnants of Hurricane Nate — now threatening the southeastern United States — could bring unsettled weather, including showers, to areas that border the Great Lakes. It will weaken as it moves north, Kimbell said.