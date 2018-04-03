Heavy rain, strong winds to hit GTA tonight

A spring storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Greater Toronto Area and much of Southern Ontario as early as this evening.

"A Colorado Low pressure system is expected to intensify into an early spring storm as it races across Southern and Central Ontario (Tuesday night)," said a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Tuesday morning.

The national weather agency said 15 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected, most of which will fall Tuesday night.

A cold front will blast across the GTA Wednesday morning, followed by strong southwesterly winds. Environment Canada says wind gusts of 80 to 85 kilometres are "quite possible" early Wednesday morning.

With the strong winds, isolated power outages may become an issue in the city and across southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says if the early spring storm becomes a little stronger than currently expected, wind warnings may be required.