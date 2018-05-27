Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto in what it's calling the "first heat event of the season."

The weather agency says a warm and humid air mass is expected to move into southern Ontario on Monday. ​The daytime high for the final Monday of May is expected to reach the low 30s and overnight lows are anticipated to near 20 C.

The region has also seen temperatures rise on Sunday. Toronto reached 24 C at 5 p.m., feeling like 30 C, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns that everyone is at risk from heat, particularly the elderly, young children and those with chronic illnesses.

Environment Canada also ended its separate air quality statement Sunday evening. The statement warned that the heat may have increased the possibility of high levels of air pollution.

People may have experienced increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath due to air pollution, it said.