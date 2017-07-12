About 20 people were displaced from their homes after a partial roof collapse on Spadina Avenue at Cecil Street late Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to 367 Spadina Avenue around 7 p.m. after someone flagged down a nearby officer on a bicycle, Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong told CBC Toronto.

The roof fell into the third floor after a temporary support beam set up for renovations collapsed, Acting Platoon Chief James Green told CBC.

No one was inside and there were no injuries, Green said. However, firefighters evacuated the neighbouring buildings while city engineers checked their structural integrity. Crews could see cracks in some of the drywall, Green noted. However, he would not speculate about what caused the support beams to give way.

It appears that heavy construction was underway on all three floors of the building, Green said.

Workers from the Red Cross were at the scene late Tuesday assisting displaced residents.

The northbound lanes of Spadina Avenue remained closed Wednesday morning between Dundas and Cecil streets.