All southbound and two northbound lanes on the DVP have reopened to drivers after a multi-vehicle crash briefly snarled traffic.

The collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m., police said in a tweet. One person was taken to hospital, but police had no further information about the patient's condition.

A subsequent fire sparked by the incident also closed two northbound lanes for a short time.

An initial assessment by police suggests that a car, a van and a tow truck were involved in the crash.