Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm find new homes in Peterborough
Dogs were brought to Canada as part of program that compensates farmers for leaving dog meat industry
After being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, 15 dogs are close to finding their permanent homes in Peterborough, Ont.
Shawn Morey, the executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society, says the dogs have been through a lot but are now doing "fantastic."
He said the dogs, who are mostly jindo mixes or elkhounds, endured difficult conditions on the farm, with some kept in small wire cages and others left outside in the elements, tied to posts.
They had very little, if any, human interaction, leaving them shy and unused to company, he explained.
Still, he's optimistic about their future, with the humane society expecting many to have been adopted within a week.
Deal for farmers reflects changing attitudes: HSI
The 15 dogs in Peterborough are part of a larger group of 80 that came from the same farm.
So far, HSI has helped shut down 11 dog meat farms, rescuing over 1,200 dogs, according to their website.
So far, HSI has helped shut down 11 dog meat farms, rescuing over 1,200 dogs, according to their website.
Andrew Plumbly, campaign manager at HSI, said that farmers hear about the program through word of mouth. He says many dog farmers are eager to get out of the trade due to old age and Koreans' changing attitudes to the dog meat industry.
"Some of them feel ashamed when they have to tell their grandkids about what industry they're in," said Plumbly.
Korean President Moon Jae-in adopted a dog rescued from a meat farm last year.
Charges of cultural Insensitivity
"It's Korean activists who are pushing for this as well. We're only one small cog in the machine," he said.
