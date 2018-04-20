Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm find new homes in Peterborough

After being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, 15 dogs are close to finding their permanent homes in Peterborough, Ont.

The dogs were part of a group of pups taken by Humane Society International (HSI) through a program that partners with Korean dog farmers and compensates them for exiting the industry.

Shawn Morey, the executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society, says the dogs have been through a lot but are now doing "fantastic."

One of the Korean rescue dogs, shortly after arriving in Peterborough. The dogs lived in harsh conditions with very little human company. (Susan Dunkley/ Peterborough Humane Society) "We'll find them their forever homes and people will absolutely love them," said Morey in an interview with Ontario Morning.

He said the dogs, who are mostly jindo mixes or elkhounds, endured difficult conditions on the farm, with some kept in small wire cages and others left outside in the elements, tied to posts.

They had very little, if any, human interaction, leaving them shy and unused to company, he explained.

Still, he's optimistic about their future, with the humane society expecting many to have been adopted within a week.

Deal for farmers reflects changing attitudes: HSI

The 15 dogs in Peterborough are part of a larger group of 80 that came from the same farm.

So far, HSI has helped shut down 11 dog meat farms, rescuing over 1,200 dogs, according to their website.

WATCH as 80+ dogs YOU helped us save from a South Korean dog meat farm experience love, treats & walks for the very first time! 💖 <a href="https://twitter.com/HSI_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HSI_Canada</a> will continue caring for these rescued dogs until they’re ready to be placed for adoption into loving homes. <a href="https://t.co/ZAQcOylWF1">pic.twitter.com/ZAQcOylWF1</a> —@HSIGlobal Once the dog farm shuts down, HSI takes the dogs and tries to put them in places where they might find a home. As part of the agreement, the farmer is forbidden from switching to an industry that HSI considers to harm animals, including all animal agriculture.

Andrew Plumbly, campaign manager at HSI, said that farmers hear about the program through word of mouth. He says many dog farmers are eager to get out of the trade due to old age and Koreans' changing attitudes to the dog meat industry.

"Some of them feel ashamed when they have to tell their grandkids about what industry they're in," said Plumbly.

Korean President Moon Jae-in adopted a dog rescued from a meat farm last year.

Charges of cultural Insensitivity

The dogs were examined by vets and nursed back to health before being put up for adoption. (Susan Dunkley/ Peterborough Humane Society) Plumbly says that despite the voluntary nature of HSI's program, they have received criticism for improperly applying one culture's norms to another. The Peterborough Humane Society has also received emails with similar accusations.

But Plumbly says that this isn't a case of westerners telling other people what to do.

"It's Korean activists who are pushing for this as well. We're only one small cog in the machine," he said.