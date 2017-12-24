There's a week left to lend your support to Sounds of the Season, CBC Toronto's annual charity drive for local food banks.
It began on Dec. 1 with a day of live television, radio and music, raising $344,492 on that day alone.
The musical event saw thousands arrive at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre for the special live programming.
Hundreds also brought food donations, with a total of 2,773 kilograms collected by the end of the day.
So far this year, the drive has raised $506,913 and 8,504 kilograms of food.
Last year, Sounds of the Season raised more than $727,226 and collected 9,694 kilograms of food by the end of the fundraiser.
The fundraiser runs until Dec. 31st.
If you'd like to donate, find out how here.