Soulpepper Theatre Company announced Thursday evening that it has accepted the resignation of artistic director and founding member Albert Schultz.

The resignation comes after a number of civil suits alleging sexual harassment against Schultz, who is also a founding member of the Toronto stage company.

"While I will continue to vigorously defend myself against the allegations that are being made, I have made this decision in the interest of the future of the company into which I poured the last twenty years of my life, and in the interest of the aspirations of the artists and administrators of the company," Schultz said in a statement.

Soulpepper's associate artist director Alan Dilworth will serve as acting artistic director, the company said in a separate statement.

The company also said Schultz's resignation will allow it to "focus on its core mission: to provide a safe community for its exceptionally talented group of professionals.

"While this has been a tremendously difficult chapter in Soulpepper's history, today's decision ensures the organization is able to move forward with confidence and remain a leading Canadian theatre company."

Schultz had previously announced he was taking a leave of absence as artistic director while the company's board of directors investigated the claims.

"These claims make serious allegations against me which I do not take lightly," Schultz said in a statement Wednesday.