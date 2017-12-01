David Common's challenge is back this year, and this time with a familiar item.

The CBC reporter's now-world famous sweater from last year is back for someone else to win.

"A woman named Kathleen won it, took it around the world," Common said. "She [wanted] to keep the excitement going or didn't want the responsibility."

Now the familiar red and green sweater has patches sewn onto it for Wales, Portugal, Canada 150 and more.

If you'd like to win it, donate with the challenge code UGLYSWEATER.

For full details and to donate head over to the official Sounds of the Season site.

You can also call in with your donation, 1-855-SOTS-CBC (1-855-768-7222) or come down to the CBC Broadcasting Centre. We'll be accepting your donations in person until 7 p.m. tonight.