Don't put away your boots and shovels yet, Toronto — Sunday promises to be another snowy day.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city. There could be up to 10 c.m. of white stuff on Sunday, with some heavy snowfall.

Snow starting Sunday morning

The snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and end in the evening.

Environment Canada says local blowing snow will be a concern that night.

If you're hitting the road on Sunday, be careful out there--the roads may be slippery. (John Rieti/CBC)

And if you're venturing out of the house, be careful out there.

Environment Canada is expecting hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility, so don't rush and factor in some extra time.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is advising anyone flying on Sunday to check their flight status.