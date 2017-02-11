Don't put away your boots and shovels yet, Toronto — Sunday promises to be another snowy day.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city. There could be up to 10 c.m. of white stuff on Sunday, with some heavy snowfall.
Snow starting Sunday morning
The snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and end in the evening.
Environment Canada says local blowing snow will be a concern that night.
And if you're venturing out of the house, be careful out there.
Environment Canada is expecting hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility, so don't rush and factor in some extra time.
Toronto Pearson International Airport is advising anyone flying on Sunday to check their flight status.
Flying on Sunday? Snow is in the forecast. As always, please check your flight info with your airline or on https://t.co/im60P3D7VP.—
@TorontoPearson