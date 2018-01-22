Snowmobiler found dead in Sturgeon Lake identified as Toronto Fire acting captain

A snowmobiler found dead after falling through the ice at Sturgeon Lake over the weekend has been identified as Earl Strong, an acting captain with Toronto Fire Services.

Fire chief Matthew Pegg said Monday afternoon he was "deeply saddened by the tragic off-duty accident that has claimed" Strong's life.

Strong joined the Scarborough Fire Department on Jan. 20, 1992 and was last assigned to Toronto Fire Station 211, Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto.

Late Saturday night, rescue crews were called to the lake in the Kawartha Lakes region, about 30 kilometres northwest of Peterborough, after two snowmobiles went through the ice.

One rider was rescued and taken to hospital, while a second was missing. On Sunday, police said the second rider was found dead in the lake by Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and recovery unit.