Snowmobiler found dead in Sturgeon Lake identified as Toronto Fire acting captain
Earl Strong joined the Scarborough Fire Department in January 1992
A snowmobiler found dead after falling through the ice at Sturgeon Lake over the weekend has been identified as Earl Strong, an acting captain with Toronto Fire Services.
Fire chief Matthew Pegg said Monday afternoon he was "deeply saddened by the tragic off-duty accident that has claimed" Strong's life.
Strong joined the Scarborough Fire Department on Jan. 20, 1992 and was last assigned to Toronto Fire Station 211, Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto.
Late Saturday night, rescue crews were called to the lake in the Kawartha Lakes region, about 30 kilometres northwest of Peterborough, after two snowmobiles went through the ice.
One rider was rescued and taken to hospital, while a second was missing. On Sunday, police said the second rider was found dead in the lake by Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and recovery unit.
Deeply saddened by the tragic off-duty accident that has claimed the life of <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> Acting Captain Earl Strong. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and crew members. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPFFA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPFFA</a>—@ChiefPeggTFS
Our sincere condolences to friends and family of active member A/Capt Earl Strong who died tragically on Jan 20th while off-duty. In our hearts and minds... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a>—@TPFFA
With files from Derick Deonarain