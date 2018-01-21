One snowmobile rider is in hospital while another is missing after two people fell through the ice on Sturgeon Lake on Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a tweet, OPP from its Central Region said Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service were on the scene, helping in the rescue effort.

The incident occurred near Bobcaygeon, Ont., about 30 km northwest of Peterborough.

The condition of the rescued snowmobile rider is not known.

According to the OPP, aircraft from the Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, located at CFB Trenton and part of the Canadian Armed Forces, was on its way to help to look for the missing person.

Sturgeon Lake is located in the Kawartha Lakes region and part of the Trent-Severn Waterway.