Environment Canada forecasters are expecting temperatures to plummet around 11 a.m., which could make for slippery streets during the afternoon commute.

"Any water out there from melting snow or leftover rain on roadways from yesterday will likely freeze," Mark Schuster, an Environment Canada meteorologist told CBC News.

But the "main roads likely won't be so bad," added Schuster, because gusting winds will evaporate any lingering moisture pooling before temperatures drop.

"The side roads will potentially be quite slippery," he said.

Mild overnight but temperature will fall tomorrow. VERY gusty winds will make the GTA feel like an Arctic wind tunnel (feeling minus teens). pic.twitter.com/dTIUN09CjY — @JayScotland

The temperature as of 7 a.m. Wednesday was 3 C, but felt more like –1 with the wind chill.

The federal weather agency is calling for winds to pick up this morning as a cold front spills into the GTA.

Temperatures are expected to drop from there, falling to –5 C this afternoon with winds gusting to 60 km/h. According to the forecast, periods of rain will turn to snow.

Drivers must be attentive, say Peel police

Peel Regional Police are reminding drivers to drive more cautiously.

Plan ahead, in preparation for falling temperatures today, salt driveways and sidewalks...and be cautious while out on the roads #safeonice pic.twitter.com/UOCB7EJ96I — @PeelPoliceMedia

Const. Bancroft Wright, a spokesperson for Peel police, suggests drivers prepare for icy road conditions by checking their windshield washer fluid, watching the distance between vehicles, giving themselves plenty of time to stop and "using good common sense" when heading home tonight.

5 to 10 cm of snow expected

Environment Canada says there will be plenty of snow north of the GTA, but it's unlikely much of that will accumulate in the city. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for northern portions of the GTA and the Barrie area.

The special weather statement is forecasting intense bands of snow coming inland from Georgian Bay tonight that will create "low visibility" due to blowing snow.

The system is expected to bring 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight, Schuster said, and will cause poor travel conditions across the region that will persist into Thursday morning.

But flurries won't likely accumulate more than 1 cm of snow in Toronto.

The overnight low is forecast to be –7 C.

Temperatures will stay below freezing as snow sticks around on Thursday, with a high temperature of just –5 C.