Brace yourself for more of the white stuff this week.

Periods of light snow are expected Monday morning, with a high of –3 C and a low of –5 C Monday night. The temperature will feel as low as –17 C with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada.

More snow is expected to develop Monday night over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Toronto area early Tuesday morning. Nearly 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected before the snow turns to rain late in the afternoon.

That could have a big impact on the Tuesday morning commute — and potentially the evening commute as well.

It's all thanks to a Colorado low weather system that will affect much of Ontario.

Extreme cold weather alert ends

Temperatures have risen, though.

As of Monday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto's acting medical officer of health, has terminated the extreme cold weather alert for Toronto.



The two 24-hour cold weather drop-ins will continue to be open until the end of February.

A travel weather advisory is also in effect for the Highway 401 Corridor between Oshawa and Belleville.



Lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario is expected to begin early Monday morning, and local snowfall amounts of two to five centimetres are possible. There could be slippery road conditions as a result.



Flurries may persist in some areas Monday evening, with an additional two to four centimetres possible.