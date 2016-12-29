Brace yourself for a snowy commute on Thursday morning.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect in Toronto, says Environment Canada.

Throughout the region, around four to nine centimetres of snow is expected in most areas away from Lake Ontario.

Near the lake, wet snow or a mix of rain and snow will lessen the amount of accumulation.

Wet snow and slick roads made for a tricky commute Thursday morning. This vehicle rolled over and left the roadway at Highway 427 and Highway 7. The driver was not injured. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Expect travel delays

"With the snow falling during the morning rush hour, holiday travelers and commuters may experience travel delays," says Environment Canada.

There is also a snow squall watch in effect for portions of York and Halton regions, and throughout parts of Southern Ontario.

The snow will taper off later this morning.

Roads are already snow covered and very slippery in Toronto. Please use caution. The morning commute will likely be a mess. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/eqqqAVVjDQ — @LateNightCam

Salt trucks up and running

The city says salting operations on local roads started around 5:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

A second round of salting on arterial roads began around half an hour later and will continue through the morning rush hour.

Sidewalk plowing & salting on high volume routes is commencing at 7am and will continue throughout the morning. — @TO_WinterOps

Flight delays possible at Pearson

At Toronto Pearson airport, "some flight delays are possible," the airport says. The airport recommends passengers check with their airline before their flight, or use their flight search page.