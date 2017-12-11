The snow has begun falling in Toronto just in time for the Monday evening commute.

The first round of salting has begun and will continue through the evening, the city of Toronto says. Brine has already been applied to hills and bridges, and some 200 salt trucks are at the ready.

The city is under a special weather statement, with Environment Canada calling for five to 10 centimetres to fall before Tuesday morning, thanks to an Alberta Clipper moving through Southern Ontario.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of the GTA Monday. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

The statement extends through much of the region including the city and surrounding regions of York, Durham, Peel and Halton.

Ten to 15 centimetres are possible in certain areas, the national weather agency says.

Meanwhile, the city is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel if possible as poor driving conditions are likely.

The city has a real-time map of all the salting and plowing action.