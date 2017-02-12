It was a snow day for Toronto on Sunday, with 15 centimetres blanketing the city.
While some stayed cozy indoors, others went outside to play.
Here's how some Torontonians took advantage of the winter weather.
Snowmen and... snow penguins?
The snow was great for packing and stacking on Sunday. But who needs snowmen when you can make a family of snow penguins?
@CBCToronto no snowmen.... Snow Penguins!! pic.twitter.com/ldsQi6gmH6—
Of course, some people opted for more traditional snow creations.
@CBCToronto a friendly snow monster!(as told by the kids who built it) #DavenportVillage 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/GIQJx5dcHK—
@CBCToronto perfect warm snowy day for making forts and ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/gjxW3p8fxC—
Going downhill
Nothing says winter like a wipe out!
The snow sent many people running to the hills for a day of sledding.
A little Norman Rockwell moment at #ChristiePits #snowTO pic.twitter.com/aRTVhJs8zy—
At Riverdale Park East, one kid said he hit the slopes several times on his blue sled.
"It was pretty sick, got a lot of speed," he said. "I almost hit a few people, but I avoided them."
Others, like this snowboarder, wouldn't take the snow sitting down.
@CBCToronto Woo hoo! pic.twitter.com/K5c9RHeLX6—
Winter wonderland
Toronto can look pretty good in the snow.
CBC Reporter Devin Heroux captured this snow globe-worthy moment downtown.
Slo-mo snow globe. Downtown Toronto. @CBCToronto #yyz pic.twitter.com/74YeU9ug4W—
@CBCToronto #snowangels pic.twitter.com/MIXUCevotz—
Snow animals
And it wasn't just humans enjoying the weather.
One reader sent this photo to CBC Toronto, saying "Our Yorkie, Gizmo, LOVES the snow!"
Shovelling and sherry
But sometimes after a long day of snow shovelling, you just need to kick back and enjoy the view.
Post-shoveling sherry on the front porch. #toronto @CBCToronto #snowday #SnowTO #ONsnow pic.twitter.com/ufJyjm5oQW—
