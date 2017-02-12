It was a snow day for Toronto on Sunday, with 15 centimetres blanketing the city.

While some stayed cozy indoors, others went outside to play.

Here's how some Torontonians took advantage of the winter weather.

Snowmen and... snow penguins?

The snow was great for packing and stacking on Sunday. But who needs snowmen when you can make a family of snow penguins?

Of course, some people opted for more traditional snow creations.

@CBCToronto a friendly snow monster!(as told by the kids who built it) #DavenportVillage 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/GIQJx5dcHK — @mattpark10

@CBCToronto perfect warm snowy day for making forts and ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/gjxW3p8fxC — @Princess_Mandy

Going downhill

Nothing says winter like a wipe out!

The snow sent many people running to the hills for a day of sledding.

A little Norman Rockwell moment at #ChristiePits #snowTO pic.twitter.com/aRTVhJs8zy — @jjarmasz

At Riverdale Park East, one kid said he hit the slopes several times on his blue sled.

"It was pretty sick, got a lot of speed," he said. "I almost hit a few people, but I avoided them."

Malachi was one of many people speeding down the slopes on Sunday. (CBC)

Others, like this snowboarder, wouldn't take the snow sitting down.

Sitting down? No way! This person opted for a snowboard over a sled. (CBC)

Winter wonderland

Toronto can look pretty good in the snow.

CBC Reporter Devin Heroux captured this snow globe-worthy moment downtown.

Snow animals

And it wasn't just humans enjoying the weather.

One reader sent this photo to CBC Toronto, saying "Our Yorkie, Gizmo, LOVES the snow!"

This Yorkie, Gizmo, basked in the snowy glory. (Submitted by Alexia L)

This reader got a winter visitor at his farmhouse near Erin, Ontario. (Submitted by Matt Grove)

Shovelling and sherry

But sometimes after a long day of snow shovelling, you just need to kick back and enjoy the view.

