Over the next three days you may want to trade your car for some snowshoes.

Three separate systems are making their way across southern Ontario and into the GTA starting Friday morning, bringing with it quite a bit of the white stuff.

According to Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, the first system will make its way into the GTA between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The snow will stick around until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., dumping a total of four to eight centimetres of snow on the region.

A slow drive home

If you're driving home tonight, Coulson says conditions could be messy.

"For the commute home it looks like we'll already have a few centimetres of snow on the ground, with snow continuing to fall, so it will likely be a much slower drive home than it was a drive in," Coulson told CBC Toronto.

The second system will not be far behind.

Another five centimetres are expected to fall starting in the early morning on Saturday and finishing up in the late evening.

The third and final round of snow is a bit of a wild card. Coulson said the snowfall coming up from Texas could be "notable" due to the fact that it will be "packing a lot of moisture." The good news is the system is moving quickly, which means it may not stick around.

But Coulson warns that it's too soon to know exactly how much snow the storm will bring, adding, "We could be dealing with some fairly snowy conditions on Sunday."

Extreme cold alert lifted

Some good news — Toronto has lifted an extreme cold weather alert that was put in place on Wednesday.

Between Friday and Sunday, daytime temperatures will hover around –3 C and –5 C.