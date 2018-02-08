Don't put away your snow shovels yet. Environment Canada says more of the white stuff is in the forecast for Toronto.

In a special weather statement, the national weather agency says most areas of the city could get between four and eight centimetres of the snow on Friday. It adds that some regions could get as much as 10 centimetres.

"A disturbance brewing over the southern plains states is expected to move towards Southern Ontario tonight and Friday, bringing another area of snow with it," the statement said.

Environment Canada said the snowfall could impact morning commutes on Friday, but the snow would more significantly affect the evening rush hour.

A special weather statement says most areas of Toronto could anticipate between four to 8 centimetres of the snow on Friday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"Motorists should plan extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow on untreated roads, and occasional reduced visibility in snow," the statement added.

The snow is expected to end Friday evening.