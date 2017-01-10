You can expect a mucky morning commute — and evening one, too — with snow in Toronto this morning, followed by rain later in the day.

As of 5 a.m., there's already a dusting of the white stuff throughout parts of the city, with the temperature feeling like –6 to –7 C with the wind chill.

There's a high of 2 C today and snowfall of five to 10 cm overall is expected by Environment Canada.

"Unfortunately, the snow is going to continue — it's not going to let up," said Gerald Chang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Boots and an umbrella might both come in handy with today's mix of snow and rain. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Around 3 p.m., that's changing to a mix of snow and rain — a "messy system," said Chang.

"During the rush hour it will switch over to rain, and the rain basically will continue into the overnight hours before it eases off," he said.

Periods of rain will continue until around midnight with higher winds and a high of 4 C tonight, before temperatures start dropping again.

There are school bus delays and cancellations across the GTA because of the weather.

Salt trucks ready to go

As of last night, the city had 200 salt trucks on standby. Trucks were activated around 4:15 a.m. in the Etobicoke area, and salting with continue through the morning rush hour.

Salt trucks just activated at approx 4:15am in Etobicoke area. Salting will continue through am rush hour. — @TO_WinterOps

Yesterday, salt brine was applied to expressways, hills and bridges to prepare for today's snow.