Periods of freezing rain are expected on Sunday in Toronto, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency issued a freezing rain warning at 3:55 a.m., calling for wintry conditions to begin in the morning and last through the evening.

"Although the freezing rain will likely persist for several hours today, ice accumulations are expected to be limited to a few millimetres at most as the freezing rain should be fairly light," Environment Canada said in the warning.

A short period of snowfall could precede the freezing rain, but that too is expected to be minimal.

Later tonight, Environment Canada said the freezing rain will turn to flurries.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," the weather warning reads.

A spokesperson for the city's road operations division told CBC Toronto that 300 snow plows, 600 roadside plows and 200 salt trucks can be deployed to clean up the streets after the snow and freezing rain.

A high of 0 C is forecast for the day, with temperatures dipping to –10 C overnight. Temperatures in the early part of the work week should hover around –3 C, and the sun could make brief appearances on Monday and Tuesday.