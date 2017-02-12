Environment Canada is warning Toronto drivers to expect "hazardous" conditions because up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in the city on Sunday.

Toronto remains under a special weather statement.

According to the forecast, the snow will be heavy at times. It started early Sunday and is expected to end Sunday evening.

Blowing snow could be a concern on Sunday evening as winds gain in strength.

Roads not plowed will be covered with snow and will be slippery, Environment Canada said.

Visibility will also be lowered.

"Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination," the agency said in the statement.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport advised people flying on Sunday to check their flight status.