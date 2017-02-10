Commuters might want to head out early from work today, as a special weather statement is calling for up to 10 cm of snow, beginning this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued the statement for Toronto, as well as York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions, and some parts of cottage country.

The statement says an Alberta Clipper is headed toward southern Ontario. By the time the system has passed through at around midnight, about 10 cm of snow should be on the ground.

The snow is expected to begin early this afternoon.

The federal agency is warning that the snow "is expected to affect the afternoon commute.

"Tricky winter driving conditions are expected, as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery. Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible in exposed areas."

As of 5 a.m. in Toronto, the temperature was -8 C, but felt more like -17 with the wind chill. The day's forecast high is -4 C, with wind gusts of between 30 and 50 km/h.

The temperature is expected to hit 0 overnight, ahead of a warm-up on Saturday, when the high is forecast to reach 6 C.

Sunday calls for a high of 2 C with 60 per cent chance of snow or rain.