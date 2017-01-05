The city seized 38 "extremely dangerous and venomous" snakes from a North York home on Jan. 3.

A search warrant was executed after the city's licensing and standards division was tipped off by Canadian border security. The snakes were allegedly brought from Asia, and destined for a Toronto address.

The snakes included vipers, cobras, rattlesnakes and hundred pacers — another type of viper. City officials say 20 of the snakes were live and 18 were found dead. The living snakes are now in custody of Toronto Animal Services.

All venomous and poisonous snakes are prohibited in Toronto. However, there are no federal or provincial laws that prohibit entry of these snakes into Canada.

Other animals prohibited by the city include, but are not limited to: