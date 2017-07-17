A slithering surprise greeted the owners of Lost World Reptile Shop on Leslie Street in Newmarket just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Someone appeared to have abandoned two large snakes on their doorstep.

York police Const. Andy Pattenden said each snake was in its own bin. One is described as a six to eight-feet long Burmese python. The other is a bit smaller, he said, and police aren't sure what type of species it is.

Const. Andy Pattenden added that everyone at the scene was just "happy that they're in the bins." (York Regional Police)

"You never know what's going to happen in a day of police work and this is just one of those interesting calls that pops up every now and again," he said.

Pattenden said it didn't seem as if the snakes could've escaped from the particular bins used.

Police are now in the process of finding the duo a new home, as the shop doesn't take abandoned reptiles. For now, the snakes will be taken to a sanctuary in the Peterborough area.

Police say both snakes are about 6 - 8 feet long. (York Regional Police)

Toronto Police are continuing to investigate who left the snakes at the shop. They could potentially face charges under the OSPCA Act.

🐍 UPDATE - Our friends with the @OntarioSPCA have arrived on ssssssscene to assist. Each bin has a large 🐍inside, estimated 5-8ft each. — @YRP

🐍 UPDATE - It appears the snakes were abandoned and left out front of a reptile shop in Newmarket. Now trying to find them a new home. — @YRP

Off with two plastic bins full of 🐍 outside of a business in Newmarket. Working to locate their owner #WorldEmojiDay — @YRP

​