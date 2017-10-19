If a certain suspicious stench is following you around in Toronto Thursday, you can stop worrying — its not you.

Torontonians have taken to Twitter to find out the source of a manure-like smell in the air, but reports coming into the newsroom suggest that the odour may extend beyond the city's borders and into Mississauga.

Many are describing the smell as that of "poo" and even "dog s--t."

CBC Toronto is working to get you answers.

More to come.

