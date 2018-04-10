City staff have released new details about how to pay for and maintain SmartTrack, Mayor John Tory's signature transit plan, but note the mega-project doesn't come without risks.

SmartTrack involves the creation of six new stations along the Kitchener and Stouffville/Lakeshore East GO corridor, and it will use eight existing stations.

"I sought this office on a pledge to build SmartTrack because I knew it was the right thing to do," Tory said from a Tuesday morning news conference in Liberty Village.

"The city had allowed development to take place, where whole new wonderful, vibrant, dynamic communities had been created, but without the kind of transportation … to make for a complete community."

Tory said the city will spend $1.2 billion on SmartTrack's capital costs, and the cost will be capped at that number. The city has also dedicated $268 million for any station improvements needed.

The funds needed for the remainder of the project will come from the federal government, which is expected to cover 40 per cent of eligible costs.

How will the city pay?

A new city staff report suggests Toronto pay for its share by relying on development charges and tax increment financing, which is anticipated revenue from new development.

The report recommends using a property tax increase to provide the additional funds, however that could come from the existing City Building Fund, established in January of 2017 — a 0.5 per cent fee tacked on to property tax bills.

"What I said about SmartTrack was that it would be built without a tax increase being imposed on the people of Toronto, a property tax increase, and that is the case," Tory said.

Still, the report notes there are several "funding risks" with the plan.

Development charge revenue, for example, will depend on what actually gets built. Meanwhile, the funds accumulated through tax increment financing, forecasted at $292 million over 25 years, could change over the long-term.

Metrolinx will operate SmartTrack

The report also notes Metrolinx will take full responsibility of operating and maintenance costs associated with SmartTrack once it's completed.

"This simplified funding relationship will ensure that there is no long-term financial impact on the city once SmartTrack is built," Tory said.

Tory referenced a Metrolinx study released earlier this year, which notes the future SmartTrack stations are expected generate $4.58 billion dollars in social and economic benefits.

Metrolinx pushing ahead with new stations, despite controversy over some

The report will be debated at Executive Committee on April 17 before heading to full city council later this month.

If it moves forward, the city will begin to solicit bids to begin the construction phase of the project.

"My optimism is as high as it's ever been," Tory said. "We need this transit."