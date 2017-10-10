Toronto Mayor John Tory says work is well underway on the city's SmartTrack rail line, and the public will get to have their say on the system Tuesday evening at the first of three consultations this week.

"We want to hear from Torontonians," Tory told reporters in Scarborough Tuesday morning. "We want to hear exactly where the stations should be, how they should look, what's best for the neighbourhoods — including those compatibility issues that arise on things like safety and other considerations."

"Anything people have to say is welcome input."

SmartTrack, Tory's marquee campaign promise, will use existing GO rail corridors to create new rapid transit through Toronto. During the election, Tory described a version of SmartTrack that included 22 stops, but that number has since been pared down to just six.

The proposed locations for new SmartTrack/GO stations across Toronto. (smarttrack.to)

The city has partnered with Metrolinx, the TTC and the province to build up to those new SmartTrack stations along the Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail corridors. The proposed new stations will be at these locations:

Finch Avenue East, between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue

Lawrence Avenue East, between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue

Gerrard Street East at Carlaw Avenue

East Harbour (between Eastern Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East, east of the Don River)

King Street West, at Liberty Village

St. Clair Avenue West, between Weston Road and Old Weston Road

Tory admitted Tuesday awareness about SmartTrack was low — something he expects will gain momentum after this week's consultations.

"It is actually happening," Tory said about the transit project. "The tracks are being doubled; the sound walls are going up; the stations — now we're consulting with the public on designing and building those, and so it's going to happen as quickly as it possibly can."

A sound barrier is going up in the rail corridor near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The mayor also said the controversial new station at Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue is expected to go forward, despite an ongoing review of the location at the provincial level. An initial business case review (IBC) conducted by Metrolinx found the proposed Lawrence East stop would be complex to build, underused and push more commuters to use cars.

Still, Tory said reports written by city officials indicated "adequate justification" for the stop.

"I think the people who live in that area would certainly say there's justification for that transit expansion near where they live, and we'll see where everything ends up."

SmartTrack is estimated to be online by the "early 2020s," Tory said.

The first public meeting starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Scarborough Civic Centre. The second takes place Wednesday, Oct. 11 between 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Riverdale Collegiate Institute, and the third meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 in the auditorium of New Horizons Tower.