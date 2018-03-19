Mayor launches 'Slow Down Toronto' campaign in school zones

Mayor John Tory is reminding Toronto drivers to slow down in school zones as the city, along with police, launches a new two-week campaign to ensure children arrive at school safely following March Break.

Tory said the campaign, entitled 'Slow Down Toronto,' is aimed squarely at motorists in a bid to lower the number of crashes that causes serious injuries and deaths.

"Changes in driver behaviour will be the single biggest contributor to improved safety in school zones," the mayor told reporters at Cornell Junior Public School, near Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road, in Scarborough.

As part of its Vision Zero road safety campaign, the city is starting a one-year pilot project in 12 school zones that will involve setting up new signs to calm traffic. (CBC) "I don't know what it's going to take for people to get the fact that it's their behaviour behind the wheel of a car that's going to have more to do with improving the safety situation than will signs and zebra stripes and technology, all of which we are going to employ," Tory told reporters.

In the campaign, which runs from March 19 to April 1, Toronto police will focus on educating motorists about the dangers of speeding, being distracted and driving aggressively, all of which can lead to serious crashes.

Tory said the city will also begin a one-year pilot project in 12 school zones that will involve setting up new signs to calm traffic.

The signs will be placed in the middle of roadways to remind drivers that they are in a school zones. He said the signs are not devices designed to control traffic or direct pedestrians and they should not be confused with pedestrian-crossing locations.

Tory said the campaign is part of the city's Vision Zero road safety plan, which the city is implementing to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries due to crashes.

The plan is focused on improving the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, including school children and older adults, and on educating drivers about the risks of aggressive and distracted driving.

Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services, said there have been 11 pedestrian deaths in Toronto this year. Two have involved school age children under the age of 12 in school zones.