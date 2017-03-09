Staff and students at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in Toronto will gather today to mourn a teacher slain in Costa Rica last weekend.

A memorial for Bruce McCallum, who was stabbed Sunday while vacationing in the coastal tourist town of Puerto Viejo, is set to get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

Police said the 59-year-old was attacked as he went out to take photographs of the sunrise. Local police told CBC Toronto on Wednesday that video footage from the scene showed two teenagers confront McCallum before dawn.

"They kicked out at the camera and when he tried to fight back, they took out a knife," said Rafael Arajna, speaking for the Costa Rican police agency Seguridad Publica.

The stabbing of McCallum occurred in Puerto Viejo, a coastal tourist town. (Google)

The attackers stole McCallum's camera and left him lying on the road, according to Arajna, who added that a third person may have been involved.

No arrests have been made.

'Caring and dedicated'

It's unclear how long McCallum had been in Costa Rica. He was travelling the world on a year-long sabbatical that began in New Zealand and Australia.

McCallum worked for the Toronto District School board for 20 years, including 18 at Scarborough's Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute.

"He was a caring and dedicated member of our teaching team [and] was a positive role model in the Campbell community who had a passion for photography and travel," school principal Carol Richards-Sauer wrote in a letter to students Wednesday. "His energy and work ethic were an inspiration to us all."

McCallum ran a comics and anime club, and supervised the archery team.

Global Affairs Canada told CBC Toronto that consular officials are working with Costa Rican authorities and providing assistance to McCallum's family.