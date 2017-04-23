A 61-year-old woman is in an intensive care unit with life-threatening injuries after an overnight "interaction" with police at an apartment building in North York.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate the incident, which happened inside an apartment on Saranac Boulevard near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

The SIU — a civilian oversight agency that investigates death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault in incidents involving the police — said Toronto police started receiving calls about a woman sometime after midnight.

Around 3:00 a.m., several officers arrived at the apartment building and those officers — including those from the Emergency Task Force — interacted with the woman inside one of the units, the agency said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

Woman suffered serious injuries, burns

During that interaction, the woman suffered serious injuries, including burns to a "significant portion of her body," according to the SIU.

"It started out as a person in crisis call, and in dealing with the person, the person ended up having to be transported to hospital," said Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto police.

Bristier said he could not provide further details as the matter is now with the SIU.

The agency said the woman remains in an intensive care unit.

Four investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to investigate the incident.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload any related video evidence to the SIU website.