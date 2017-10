Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into an arrest that happened yesterday after a 44-year-old man was seriously injured.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Queens Quay just west of Yonge Street.

Toronto police arrested a cyclist who ran a red light and during the arrest, the man suffered a serious injury, according to a news release.

The SIU is urging any witnesses who saw the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.