Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident early Sunday after "unknown trouble" in the area of Weston Road and Church Street.
Toronto police said in a tweet that the Special Investigations Unit has been called.
Police declined to comment further.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police are present.
