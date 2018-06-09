Ontario's police watchdog investigates after 1 arrested in downtown Toronto break-in

Skip to Main Content
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after one person was arrested early Saturday in a downtown break-in.

SIU not providing details, Toronto police said suspect on scene when officers arrived

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after one person was arrested early Saturday in a downtown Toronto break-in.

Toronto police said in a tweet that the break-in occurred on Mutual Street near Gould Street, in the area of Gerrard Street East and Jarvis Street, at about 8 a.m.

When officers arrived at the address, the break-in was in progress and the suspect was still on scene. One person is in custody, police said. 

The SIU, an arm's length agency, investigates police incidents involving death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

