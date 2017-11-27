Ontario's police watchdog is probing the death of a 57-year-old man who had been handcuffed inside an apartment building security office before being handed over to police on Sunday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police were called to the complex near the corner of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around 9:30 p.m. for a "disturbance."

Officers arrived to find the man handcuffed and seated in the building's security office. Police "took over custody" of the man and searched him, the SIU said.

Shortly after the man sat back down, he fell to the ground, unconscious. Toronto paramedics were already at the scene and tried to revive him with CPR.

The man was eventually transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The SIU said that four investigators and two forensic specialists have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with potentially useful information is encouraged to contact the SIU.