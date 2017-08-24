The province's police watchdog said Thursday it's looking for witnesses to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman who was injured in downtown Toronto.

Officials with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) suggest the incident occurred close to 6 p.m. on Wednesday when a Toronto Police Service officer arrested a 32-year-old woman near the intersection of Queen Street East and Jarvis Street.



The woman was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.



Given the time of day and the amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area, the SIU is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.



The SIU is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video to the units website.