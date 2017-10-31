Ontario's police watchdog is probing the death of a 44-year-old man in hospital Tuesday following an altercation with police in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police responded to a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. at a residence in the area of Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road.

Officers "interacted" with a man outside the residence before he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release. No other details about the incident are available at this time.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and is investigating. The provincial body probes incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.