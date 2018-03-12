Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is probing a man's death after he was administered the anti-overdose drug naloxone by police in Brampton early Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police responded to a medical assistance call at a home in the area of McLaughlin Road and Queen Street West at approximately 12:30 a.m., the police watchdog says.

Officers began CPR and administered naloxone to the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Push back against naloxone SIU investigations

Earlier this year, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police's president said he was "concerned" about the SIU's position that police must advise the agency whenever a death occurs during police interaction, particularly if naloxone was administered or attempted.

He asked for clarification of the SIU's policy, noting that British Columbia determined similar incidents are "are not SIU matters."

The head of the SIU responded to OACP saying Ontario's chiefs of police must "immediately" notify their forces' civilian oversight body if an officer administers the anti-overdose drug naloxone in the line of duty.

The SIU said incidents where police have administered CPR or emergency first aid are "regularly" passed on to the SIU and said he saw no reason make an exception for naloxone.

The SIU is asking for those with information about the man's death to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.